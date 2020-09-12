Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard has released a new musical track called “Kobe,” a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend who along with eight others including his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash last January in Calabasas, California.
Both Lillard and the Blazers tweeted out links to the track, which can also be accessed on several streaming platforms.
The track also features Snoop Dogg and Derrick Milano.
— The Oregonian
