The Can Chaser Cyclocross race is scheduled for Saturday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond, presented by the Mt. Bachelor Sports and Education Foundation.
The Can Chaser is the third race in the five-race Harvest Cross Series, with races staged throughout Oregon during the late summer and fall.
The course is about 2 miles long with an estimated lap time of 8 to 9 minutes. The course includes two barriers, a grassy maze, some singletrack and minimal elevation gain.
Races start at 8:30 a.m. and run through 4:20 p.m. Race times range from 15 minutes to 55 minutes, depending on the category. For a full schedule, visit harvest.cx/race-day. Registration is available at obra.org and ranges from $25 to $45.
It will be a busy day at the fairgrounds, as there will also be an RV show and an equestrian and cattle show being staged on Saturday.
Saturday's forecast calls for high temperatures in the mid-60s and moderate air quality. If the AQI on Saturday morning exceeds 150, the race will be canceled and refunds will be issued.
For more information, email event director Molly Cogswell-Kelley at molly@mbsef.org.
—Bulletin staff report
