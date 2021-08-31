LOCAL CYCLING
Cyclocross set for Bend, Redmond
The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation Thrilla Cyclocross Series starts this Thursday and will run the next three Thursdays (Sept. 16, 23 and 30) at the Athletic Club of Bend.
There will be two races each evening. The 5:15 p.m. race will be a 30-minute race that will have the following categories: Cat 3/4 Juniors (12-18), Cat 5, Cat 4, Cat 4 Masters 35+, 50+, 60+, 70+, Clydesdale and Athena.
The 6 p.m. race will be a 45-minute race with the following categories: Single Speed, Cat 1/2, Cat 1/2 Masters 35+, Cat 3 and Cat 3 Masters.
Cyclocross is a form of bicycle racing that typically takes place in the fall and winter, and includes many laps of a short course featuring pavement, wooded trails, grass, steep hills and obstacles requiring the rider to quickly dismount and carry the bike. The rider who completes the most laps in the fastest amount of time is the winner.
The Thrilla series is ideal for beginners, and Cat 5 is the beginner category.
An Oregon Bicycle Racing Association membership is required and is $5 for one day or $35 for the season. The membership can be purchased the day-of at the Thrilla. For more information or to register for the race series, visit obra.org/schedule or email molly@mbsef.org.
The Thrilla Cyclocross series is a benefit for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, whose mission is to "create opportunities through competitive snow sports and cycling programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals."
The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is also organizing the Can Chaser Cyclocross Races, set for Sept. 11-12 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. The Can Chaser Cross Races are part of a six-race cyclocross series in Oregon called the Harvest Cyclocross Series.
Anyone new to the sport of cyclocross is encouraged to race at the Can Chaser event. The races start at 8:30 a.m. and run through 4:20 p.m., based on categories. Food and beverages will be available on site. Parking is $5 per car each day.
For more information, go to harvest.cx or email molly@mbsef.org. Entry fee is $35 for adults and $15 for juniors. Registration is available online only at obra.org.
Volunteers are needed for the races as well. Those interested in volunteering can contact molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002.
The Harvest Cyclocross Series also includes the following races:
• Sept. 18, Corn Cross, Liepold Farms, Boring.
• Sept. 25, Rose City Cup, Portland International Raceway.
• Oct. 2, Heiser Farms CX, Dayton.
• Oct. 3, Zaaldercross, Brush Prairie, Washington.
—Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.