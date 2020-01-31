Cycle Oregon sets 2020 ride schedule
Cyclists will get four opportunities to participate in scenic group bike rides around the state this year, courtesy of Cycle Oregon.
Oregon’s premier cycling event announced its 2020 lineup this week, laying out the routes for its popular multiple- and single-day rides. This year’s events will take place at the John Day Fossil Beds, in the eastern foothills of Mount Hood and in the Willamette Valley.
The 2020 rides will include off-bike activities like hiking and fossil hunting, organizers said in the announcement. There will also be opportunities to participate in volunteer projects with local communities.
Cyclists can register for this year’s rides online at cycleoregon.com.
Here are this year’s Cycle Oregon events:
Classic (Sept. 12-19): Cycle Oregon’s weeklong Classic ride will take place in the John Day Fossil Beds of Central Oregon, home of the Painted Hills, Blue Basin and other natural wonders. The ride will include stops in the towns of John Day, Monument, Fossil, Mitchell and Dayville. This year’s ride allows participants to customize their experience, choosing from lengths of 272 to 443 miles.
Gravel (May 15-17): The three-day Gravel ride will take place both on gravel and paved roads throughout the Tygh Valley on the eastern side of Mount Hood. The ride will include tough hills and easy stretches through the foothills of Oregon’s tallest mountain. The ride will be limited to 500 riders.
Joyride (June 20): The only single-day ride scheduled this year, the Joyride is a celebration of women and cycling, returning to the town of Independence in the Willamette Valley. The ride will be open to women cyclists of all ages, who can choose between 18-, 40- and 64-mile routes. The routes include smooth roads, challenging hills, gravel and gorgeous scenery.
Weekender (July 24-26): Part cycling event, part festival, the Weekender ride is designed for families and groups of friends, who will converge on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. Cyclists can ride a variety of routes around the area, then return to campus for live music and libations.
— The Oregonian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.