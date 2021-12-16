The last high school wrestling season ended on June 26 this year, and the state tournament was not held at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland as it usually is.
It was as strange a year of wrestling as could be.
As weird as it was, it was not that unusual to Culver wrestling coach J.D. Alley. Once again, his Bulldogs won a state championship to reclaim their crown as the top Class 2A/1A wrestling team with their seventh title in eight years.
“It wasn’t weird for us, it was short, but it wasn’t weird. We didn’t have any hiccups,” Alley said.
Yet, Culver enters this winter in some unfamiliar territory — the Bulldogs do not return a state-champion wrestler for the first time in 15 years, Alley said.
“We have plenty of kids that have been to the dance and know what it is like,” Alley noted. “I think my team has some grit, some things to work out, weight classes to figure out, great freshman class, talented group of seniors. They are still the defending champs, so they have that going in their favor.”
Culver did have a state champion at the state meet held in late June in senior Anthony Hood, but he has since graduated. The Bulldogs had five wrestlers make it to the final round but come up just short, including Aiden Guest, Debren Sanabria, Brody Piercy, Isaiah Toomey and Eduardo Penaloza. One of those state runners-up is the now-senior Toomey, who came just about as close as one can, falling in overtime in the final round.
“I think about that match a lot because I was so close to getting what I have always wanted since I started wrestling at Culver,” said Toomey, a 170-pounder. “It does drive me to want to do better this season and be a leader and finish at all the tournaments that we go to and win every match.”
In his quest to become Class 1A/2A’s top 170-pound wrestler, Toomey believes he won’t be the only Bulldog on the top step of the podium at the state meet, which will be held at Culver High this season.
“As a team we are going to step it up and have a lot more individual champions this year,” Toomey said.
Another Culver wrestler with his eye set on that top step is junior heavyweight Wylie Johnson, who entered the state tournament as the No. 3 seed, but fell just short of getting on the four-person podium as a sophomore.
Although he is on the lighter side of the heavyweight class — at his most recent tournament he weighed in at 230 pounds — Johnson believes he is a more refined wrestler with a better understanding of technique, rather than simply relying on brute strength as he did a year ago.
“I want to win,” Johnson said. “I think I have a pretty good chance. I just need to stop trying to outmuscle everyone, get better technique and not try and just be stronger than everyone.”
This season Culver has already hosted its invitational tournament, finishing second to 3A La Pine. While that might not have been the result that the Bulldogs wanted, especially at a home meet, there is still a lot of season left before making a run for their 14th state title since 2007.
“We aren’t always a fast-starting team,” Alley said. “But we are just finding ourselves.”
