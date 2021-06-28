Late June 2021 felt like winter 2019, as two Central Oregon wrestling teams brought home state titles.
For the 13th time since 2007, Culver won the Class 2A/1A team state championship, while La Pine won its second 3A title in three years on Saturday night.
Because the Oregon School Activities Association did not sanction state events due to the pandemic, the Oregon Wrestling Association organized the state tournaments that were staged across the state over the weekend.
Culver dominated the field scoring at Sweet Home High School with 231.5 points, 137 points more than second-place Pine Eagle.
“It is always a great day to be a Bulldog — some days are better than others,” said Culver coach J.D. Alley. “It was a bit of a redemption year for us. We left no doubt who the best 2A team was.”
In a way, it was a bittersweet championship round for the Bulldogs. Despite reclaiming the title after having their streak of six straight state titles snapped last year, in the championship round, only one of their six wrestlers won their match — 152-pound senior Anthony Hood
“It is always a matter of perspective,” Alley said. “When the finals wrapped up, it was tough to be celebratory.”
Saturday was also a milestone day for Alley. By leading Culver to its 13th state title, he tied Lowell's Jerry Dilley for most state championships won by a wrestling coach in Oregon.
“I consider myself in tremendous company by tying that record,” Alley said.
Meanwhile, at the Class 3A state tournament at Redmond High School, La Pine nearly saw the lead it had built slip away during the semifinals.
Hawks coach Aaron Flack rallied his team going into the final rounds, telling his wrestlers “we need to finish strong” to win the tournament that did not finish until after 11 p.m. Saturday night.
“They really came through, then we won the consolation-final rounds, then won all three final matches to put the team match out of reach," Flack said.
All three La Pine wrestlers that reached the final round won their championship matches. Sophomore Tyson Flack (106) and senior Dylan Mann (132) each claimed titles, while sophomore Dominick Evans had a stunning run to the title at 170 pounds.
“These kids overcame a lot,” Flack said. “There was good leadership, and it was a great group of kids to finish off this year. It was a great night for the Hawks, that's for sure.”
At the 5A state tournament at Cottage Grove High School, Crook County finished third as a team as Cash Wells claimed the 132-pound title. Finishing right behind the Cowboys was Redmond, as Panther Austin Carter won the 220-pound weight class.
Mountain View finished fourth at the 6A meet, although did not have a state champion. Drew Jones (126) and Cannon Potts (170) each advanced to the championship round at Newberg High.
The shortened wrestling season is now in the books, as is all of high school sports for the 2020-21 school year.
Alley called Saturday “a great day of wrestling in the state.”
“It has been a very tiring process,” Alley said. “As a collective group I feel like we really made a difference in what we were able to accomplish.”
