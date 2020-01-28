Culver coach now in Hall of Fame
Longtime Culver High School wrestling coach J.D. Alley is among the honorees for the Oregon Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Alley’s Culver teams have won 12 Class 2A/1A state championships — all in the past 13 years — and also have been state runner-up five times.
The new Hall of Fame inductees are being recognized for lifetime service to wrestling.
The Class of 2020 will be officially welcomed into the Oregon Chapter of the NWHOF at the chapter’s 26th annual honors banquet on May 2 in Portland.
In addition to Alley, this year’s Oregon Chapter honorees include Dr. Bill Bettis (historian, Roseburg); John Breuer (coach, North Bend/Coquille); Len Kauffman (coach, Oregon State/Portland State, vice president NWHOF-OR); Stephanie Matthews (stat crew coach/event support, Centennial); Jim Pond (coach, Oregon State/president NWHOF-OR); Art Reynolds (coach/USA Wrestling official/NWJCWA, Hillsboro); and Scott Shannon (coach, Elmira/OWA national team).
For more information about the banquet, visit or-nwhof.ticketleap.com.
— Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.