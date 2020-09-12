Wearing a mask is certainly nothing new for Shea Little.
The Culver High School athletic director has been wearing one for more than two years now, ever since receiving a double lung transplant.
“My buddies joke and say, ‘Hey man, you started a trend!’” Little says. “I said, ‘I didn’t mean to, brother.’”
Little has barely missed a step since his transplant, returning as the AD, football coach, assistant baseball coach, and PE teacher at Culver High.
This year, though, has presented a whole new set of challenges for the 48-year-old husband and father of four.
The COVID-19 pandemic puts him in a particularly vulnerable spot, and as an AD he is dealing with the scheduling headaches of a fluctuating high school sports calendar.
“I’m very precautionary, but at the same time, the more exposure you have the more chance you’ve got,” Little says of COVID-19. “That’s obviously a stress. My lung team (of doctors) is like, hey, be careful out there. It’s definitely on my mind when I’m around anybody, whether it be staff meetings or out with kids. So I don’t want to say it’s a risk we’re willing to to take, but it kind of is. You know what I mean?”
Little wears a medical-grade mask, maintains social distance and washes his hands frequently.
“Just doing what everybody else is doing, just more strict than most people probably,” he says.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the first year after the transplant — when rejection and infection pose the greatest threats — is the most critical period. Little has made it well past that period and his body has not rejected his lungs in seven months.
Some lung-transplant recipients have lived 10 years or longer after their transplant, but only about half of those who undergo the procedure are still alive after five years, according to the Mayo Clinic.
“Healthwise I’m doing alright,” Little says. “I’m still upright. I’m starting to lift weights a little bit and getting a little exercise. Hopefully it stays. Hopefully I don’t get this COVID. Hopefully none of us get it.”
In late 2011, Little was diagnosed with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), a genetic disorder in which the body does not produce enough of a protein that protects the lungs and liver from damage.
For many years the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Little — a Hillsboro native who was an offensive lineman at Eastern Oregon University in the mid-1990s — had experienced shortness of breath while playing football or exercising, and he frequently suffered from walking pneumonia and bronchitis.
After waiting more than a year on the transplant list, in May 2018, Little underwent the lung transplant at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.
Little returns to Seattle about every three months for meetings and blood tests. He monitors his breathing with an incentive spirometer, a device through which he inhales to measure his lung capacity. He also takes 30 to 35 pills per day.
“If my (breathing) numbers go down I get ahold of (doctors) and we adjust my meds and try to take care of infection,” Little says.
“This week I’m doing pretty good. My numbers are up and I don’t have any infection and not a ton of mucus. This week’s pretty good. But next week I could have a ton of mucus.”
Dealing with his new lungs is part of his daily life now, but Little has never really let that affect his career as an athletic director, coach and teacher.
He was back at Culver as a coach and AD just months after his transplant.
“I gimped out there and did the best job I could that first year,” Little says with a laugh. “I’ve had a mask, been around kids, and I’ve been doing that since my transplant. So knock on wood, we’re still good.”
This summer, Little stayed isolated with his family, but he lifted weights, played golf and hunted and fished with his three sons and daughter.
“We keep rollin’ till we’re dead, right?” Little says. “That’s kind of how it is. Every day you wake up is a good day.”
As the Culver AD, Little has also been navigating a strange high school sports schedule. Official Oregon School Activities Association events will start Dec. 28 with winter sports.
Until then, school districts can choose how they want to structure “Season 1,” which runs into December.
Culver plans to have spring sports now through Oct. 6, fall sports Oct. 7-Nov. 12 and winter sports Nov. 13-Dec. 18. The seasons are all voluntary and will include competitions against Redmond, Ridgeview, Crook County and Sisters high schools.
“It’s a really tough one, because our No. 1 priority is to get kids back in school,” Little says. “It’s kind of a mess.”
But if his athletes or students need a lesson in how to deal with adversity, they need look no farther than Little, whose vibrant optimism has been key in his ongoing battle has a double lung-transplant recipient.
“You have to look at the positive things in your life, and we have a lot of them,” Little says. “I know people are going through some tough times. But we can’t do anything about the past. You gotta look forward and deal with adversity the best way we can, and try to see the positives in every situation.”
