LOCAL HORSE RACING
Pari-mutuel races set for Prineville
The 54th Crooked River Roundup pari-mutuel horse races are set for Wednesday through Saturday at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville.
Each night, gates open at 5:30 and the first race post time is 7:15. Tickets are available at the gate and are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3 to 12.
The 2020 Crooked River Roundup pari-mutuel horse races were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2019 horse races set records for total attendance and total handle. The 53rd annual event brought a total attendance of 14,327 and a total handle (the amount of money in wagers accepted) of $419,911, according to race director Doug Smith. Those were the biggest numbers for attendance and handle in Roundup history, Smith said.
In 1967, pari-mutuel horse racing was added to the lineup of Crooked River Roundup Rodeo events. After being canceled in 2020, this year the rodeo was held June 24-26 in Prineville.
The Roundup is supported by the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce and through a grant from the Crook County Cultural Coalition with funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust to support Oregon's arts, heritage, and the humanities.
—Bulletin staff report
