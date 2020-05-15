Crooked River Roundup canceled
The Crooked River Roundup horse races have been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The Roundup’s pari-mutuel horse races were set to run July 15-18 at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville. The races attract the largest daily handle of any racetrack in Oregon and the largest average daily attendance of any track in the state, according to the release.
Earlier this month, the Roundup Association announced the cancellation of the 75th annual Crooked River Roundup rodeo. In 1967, pari-mutuel horse racing was added to the lineup of Crooked River Roundup events.
“It has become clear that July is not a viable option based on the uncertainties due to COVID-19,” said Roundup horse race chairman Doug Smith. “The decision to cancel was made with a heavy heart. We want to thank our sponsors, volunteers, and community members who support this treasured event.”
The races will return in July 2021.
— Bulletin staff report
