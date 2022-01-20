The Oregon Wrestling Classic title was well within Crook County’s reach, as the Cowboys held an 11-point lead over Thurston with just two matches remaining in the 5A final of the annual dual-meet tournament in Redmond.
But what could not happen — two losses by pins — happened and the Colts stunned the Cowboys and walked away as the tournament champion in the 5A division with a one-point victory this past weekend.
The short-term disappointment is not worrying Crook County, which still has its long-term goals well within reach.
“I knew it was going to be tight,” said Crook County wrestling coach Jake Gonzales. “I want to win everything, that is my competitive nature, but I think it was good for us. We are using it as a way to get better, and if we can do that then everything will work out for us.”
The midseason OSAA coaches poll was released Wednesday afternoon, and Crook County is right in the thick of the highly-competitive Class 5A at No. 3, trailing only Crescent Valley and Thurston, who received the same number of votes.
As frustrating as the narrow loss in the final round of the Classic might have been, Crook County’s Tucker Bonner said it is something that the team might have needed heading into the heart of the schedule with district and state tournaments just weeks away.
“It gave us something to work toward,” said the 126-pound Bonner. “We got a little ahead of ourselves at the Oregon Classic.”
There were no signs of a hangover from the narrow defeat in the Cowboys' Wednesday night dual meet at Mountain View — which also finished second at the Classic but in the 6A division — in what has become something of a rivalry between two of the state's top programs.
Against the Cougars, the Cowboys came out swinging, winning the first five matches — four by pins — to jump out to a 30-0 lead.
While Mountain View would go on a run of its own in the middle-weight classes with Drew Jones (132 pounds), Nate Jones (136), Jackson Potts (145) and Ryder Fassett (152) winning consecutive matches for the Cougars, it was not enough and Crook County ultimately won 45-29.
“My guys were ready to go. We were out a couple of guys, they were out a couple of guys, but it is nice to beat Mountain View,” Gonzales said. “They beat us last year, so it was nice to come here and beat them this year.
“The last couple of years the duals with Mountain View have been tough,” Gonzales added. “It has turned into a little bit of a rivalry which has been really nice. They have a tough team and we don’t mind coming over and wrestling them.”
Crook County will host a dual meet Saturday against Roseburg, another team that could be near the top of the 6A podium come state tournament time. On Tuesday, the Cowboys will host another dual meet against 2A/1A state-title favorite Culver, then they will travel to the Reser Tournament of Champions in Hillsboro Jan. 28-29 to close out the month.
It will be a tough couple of weeks before Crook County makes a run at its first state title since 2018.
“Having tough opponents gives you something to work for,” Bonner said. “Every day we build our practices to improve on things so that we are ready come the end of the season.”
