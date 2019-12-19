PRINEVILLE —

The Russ Thurman Wrestling Room at Crook County High School might as well be a furnace. With several dozen wrestlers crammed into the mat-lined room, it is a hot, stuffy environment to practice in.

To the left of the room’s door is a sign that reads: “Cowboy Pride.”

Each time a wrestler or coach enters or exits the room — at the beginning and end of practice, for a quick water or restroom break, or, on this afternoon, for an interview with a reporter — the sign gets tapped.

“It is to sign in to put in the work. It’s like you’re there to accomplish something,” said senior Hunter Mode. “If you touch it and you don’t put in the work, you are letting yourself down and the team.”

The Cowboys wrestling squad put in work this past weekend in Nevada at the Reno Tournament of Champions. Against elite high school teams from across the country, Crook County finished 10th as a team and had two wrestlers place in the top four of their weight classes.

“We competed well,” said Crook County coach Jake Gonzales.

“We are getting better, we are still learning and we looked a lot better than we did the first weekend at the Perry Burlison tournament (at Cascade High School in Turner). We got a top-10 finish, which is good, but we got to keep getting better every day.”

Kyle Knudtson and Mode were two placers for the Cowboys in Reno. Mode finished fourth in the 132-pound weight class, and Knudtson finished third at 182.

With more than 64 wrestlers in his bracket, Mode won his first two matches with pins in the first round. After losing in the quarterfinals, the two-time state champion won his next two matches by decisions to reach the third-place match, where he lost by decision.

“I felt like I wrestled pretty good. I could have done better, but it was a lot better than the past years,” said Mode, who had wrestled in the Reno tournament the previous three years. “It was probably the toughest bracket this year, but I went and my confidence was higher.”

A two-time state champion and the No. 2 seed in the 182-pound bracket, Knudtson, a senior, dominated his first two opponents with pins in under 40 seconds. He pinned his next two opponents to reach the semifinals. After losing by a decision in the semis, the reigning 182-pound state champion pinned his next opponent in the first round to cement his highest finish at the tournament.

Knudtson went from a nonplacer as a freshman to sixth place as a sophomore, to fourth as a junior and third as a senior.

“Looking back on it when I went in as a freshman I went in thinking that no one knows who I am and I have nothing to lose,” Knudtson said, reflecting on his experiences at the Reno tournament. “Going into this year it was totally different than my freshman year. My mindset was I’m going into this and punish these kids. I’m one of the older, bigger guys now.”

Scheduling early-season tournaments with loaded fields is a strategic move for Gonzales, Crook County’s second-year coach. While many of his wrestlers will be beaten, competing against strong competition can build confidence, especially in the younger, less experienced wrestlers.

“The kids get to see national-level wrestlers. They get to see how they warm up, they see how they wrestle, which is really good for them,” Gonzales said. “We have some tough kids, so it’s good to get tough competition for them.

“You never know which tournament it will be when it’s going to click for a guy and he’s going to be, ‘I am good enough to compete with these guys,’” Gonzales continued. “I think we had a couple of kids figure that out in Reno.”

Even if they take some lumps, the Cowboys know the value of facing some of the nation’s top wrestlers.

“It was fun because the competition is why I wrestle, so I like it,” Mode said. “Getting beat up helps you become better. I definitely got beat up. It was fun seeing the improvement from my freshman year.”

With Reno in the rearview mirror, Crook County will compete this weekend in the Tri-State Tournament at Northern Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, an event that features several of the top high school wrestling programs from Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana.

The Tri-State marks the first time this season when all the Crook County wrestlers, not just the varsity, will be competing. Knudtson and Mode both noted that such inclusive tournaments help a team mesh into a championship-level unit.

“You can’t get better by yourself,” Mode said. “You can’t wrestle by yourself, you need your coaches and teammates. If you get closer, your teammates will help you, they will see that you want to be a better wrestler.”