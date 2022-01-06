Crook County finished third at the Class 5A state wrestling tournament in 2021, and second in both 2020 and 2019.
The wrestling program with a rich tradition — including five 4A state titles between 2013 and 2018 — is preparing for another strong finish in the 5A ranks this season.
Proof that the Cowboys are well on their way toward that goal could be found in their 57-23 defeat of rival Redmond on Wednesday night at Crook County High School.
"Dual meets are pretty fun, especially when you have a rival like Redmond," said Crook County wrestling coach Jake Gonzales. "Both teams were into it. My team was a little too much into it. I had to tell them to sit down quite a bit, but it was good."
Gonzales noted the performances of three seniors: Mitch Warren, Tucker Bonner and Wyatt Wood.
In the 120-pound match, Warren pinned Redmond's Logan Hill in 3 minutes, 21 seconds. At 126 pounds, Bonner pinned Cutter Woollard in 1:31, and at 138 pounds, Wood won a 10-6 decision over Ansen Widing.
"It was just a great effort from everyone," Gonzales said. "Everyone competed and everyone fought.
"I really emphasize just focusing on stuff that we can control, and that's just trying to get better every day. They're getting better, especially some of our younger guys."
The dual meet victory was just the latest in what so far has been a successful season for the Cowboys. They won the Perry Burlison Tournament at Cascade High School on Dec. 4, and they also won the North Bend Coast Classic Dec. 10-11.
On Thursday, Gonzales and the entire Crook County team left for Nampa, Idaho, to compete in the Rollie Lane Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
"Overall, they're getting better every day, and that's what matters," Gonzales said. "It's all practice anyway until the districts and the state tournament, but we want to win every competition we enter."
Gonzales noted that Crescent Valley of Corvallis is clearly the No. 1 team in Class 5A this season. The Raiders have won three straight 5A state team titles.
"There's a pretty tall task ahead with Crescent Valley, but I believe in my guys, I believe in this team and I believe in the community," Gonzales said. "So I think we have a shot. That's why we wrestle and that's why we train."
Gonzales added that it has been nice to have a mostly normal season thus far after the pandemic-shortened one last year. (Central Oregon school districts are not planning changes to athletics despite a recent rise in coronavirus infections and new state guidance calling on schools to implement pandemic safeguards or shut down activities.)
"When you take high school wrestling away, it's taking opportunities away from kids," Gonzales said. "Having the spring season was alright, but I have a lot of rodeo guys and it's springtime. It just wasn't great. It's good to have a normal season right now. You can see the difference, for sure."
Gonzales admitted he was nervous about the future of the winter high school sports season, especially for the high-contact sport of wrestling.
"What's happening right now is scaring me, but what do you do?" he said. "I didn't think we'd go back to this, but I'm hearing some things. Hopefully it doesn't happen."
Crook County has been able to compete in every scheduled tournament or dual meet thus far this season, Gonzales said.
"It's been good for the kids," he said. "We need to get back to some things being normal, because the effect it's having on kids is not good."
