PRINEVILLE — Crook County senior Kacie Stafford was a bit surprised with how well her team played against Mountain View, while coach Kristy Struck was thrilled with what she saw from her team in its first match of the season.
After losing four of the first five points of the first set, the Cowgirls rolled, winning in straight sets 25-11, 25-17, 25-18 over Mountain View in a non-league match Thursday evening at Crook County High School.
“I’m not going to complain after only two practices,” Struck said happily after the victory. “My girls came out and played tough, passed really well, served really well, and those are the things that win volleyball games. I really could not be more pleased with our first outing.”
The scene at Crook County High was different than a normal volleyball match. There were no spectators, and players, coaches and officials all wore masks. The chairs where players waited to check into the match where spaced out. The custom of team benches switching sides after each set did not occur.
But once the ball was first served in the air, it looked and sounded much like any volleyball match.
"We have been waiting for so long to play an official OSAA match," Stafford said. "We just wanted to come out (and play well) for our first match of the season.”
The last time Crook County took the court was on Nov. 9, 2019, and up until Feb. 26 of this year, the Cowgirls could not practice as a full team because the county was in the extreme risk tier. They were limited to six-person practices that could last only 45 minutes per the guidelines set by the Oregon Health Authority.
Despite the practice limitations, the Cowgirls found ways to improve.
“I make our girls work really hard,” Struck said. “They have been working really hard at being mindful about bettering themselves every time that they touch the ball, because we knew that this was going to be key to being successful this season because it was going to be so short.”
In the week leading up to Crook County's first match, the 40 girls who tried out had to be placed into the different levels of teams (varsity, junior varsity, JV 2, and freshman). Once the teams were made, the practices increased to three hours long to prepare for the season — a stark difference from the prior practices.
“During the 45-minute workouts, they were short but we really worked on our fundamentals,” Stafford said. “When we got to the three hour we had to apply those fundamentals and work hard."
Up until the announcement that Crook County would move down to the High Risk tier, there was worry that there would not be a season at all for the squad that won the consolation bracket and finished fourth at the Class 5A state tournament in 2019. (It was a fate that Madras and Culver high school volleyball teams in Jefferson County have had to face.)
“I was scared, sad, upset, but I kept hope and here we are,” Stafford said. “It was hard to keep hope but we did it.”
