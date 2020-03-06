Cowboys receive top IMC honors
Crook County junior Kevin Sanchez has been named Intermountain Conference boys basketball player of the year for 2020. Crook County head coach Jason Mumm and his assistants have been named the league’s coaching staff of the year.
Sanchez was one of three Central Oregon players voted to the five-member first team, joining senior Crook County teammate Caleb Arnold and Redmond senior Dylan Moss.
Senior Noah Webster of Hood River Valley and junior Dakota Sams of Pendleton rounded out the first team.
For a complete list of the IMC all-conference teams, see Scoreboard, Page B2.
— Bulletin staff report
