REDMOND — Crook County won half of the individual titles — seven — and successfully defending its Class 5A Special District 4 wrestling championship Saturday at Ridgeview High School.
That the outcome of the six-team meet was hardly a surprise made no less impressive the Cowboys’ margin of victory. Crook County amassed 470 team points to 263.5 for runner-up Redmond and 219 for host Ridgeview as the Central Oregon teams claimed the top three places in the final standings.
Hood River Valley (190 points), Pendleton (121.5) and The Dalles (116) rounded out the field.
Crook County’s weight-class winners were Tucker Bonner at 106 pounds, Steven Ware (120), Zachary Mauras (132), Hunter Mode (138), Benjamin Sather (152), Gavin McLean (160) and Kyle Knudtson (182).
Redmond had three champions: Kegan Lawrence (113), Dylan Lee (145) and Jax Cumming (285). Ridgeview boasted two winners: Logan Shenk (195) and Cole Jackson (220).
The top four placers in each of the 14 weight classes advance to the OSAA state championships next Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.