Two additional Central Oregon schools will be in new classifications and new conferences for fall 2022 to 2026.
Both Crook County High and Sisters High will drop down one classification after the executive board of the Oregon School Activities Association approved the final recommendations of the classification and districting committee for the 2022-2026 time block.
Crook County will rejoin the 4A Tri-Valley Conference for all sports after spending the last four years in the 5A Intermountain Conference. It was a move that school athletic director Rob Bonner was hoping for. The Crook County football program has spent the past four years playing in the 4A Tri-Valley Conference.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
Sisters will join the 3A Mountain Valley Conference (the Sisters football program spent the past two seasons playing a 3A schedule), the same conference La Pine is in, and leave the 4A Oregon West Conference that required trips for league games as far as Newport on the coast.
For Sisters athletic director Gary Thorson, the move was a good one both in terms of limiting travel time and competitive equity.
“I think it is good,” Thorson said. “We have had some success at the 4A level, some sports more than others. If we look at everything across the board, we fit better at a 3A level.”
—Bulletin staff report
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.