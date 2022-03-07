PRINEVILLE — For a team unaccustomed to playing in big games, the Cowgirls have proven all season that they can succeed under pressure.
It was the biggest Crook County girls basketball game in a decade on Saturday night. The Cowgirls were the higher seed and the home crowd at Crook County High School was ready to celebrate the program’s first state tournament berth since 2011.
In an unfamiliar moment, it was not surprising to see some uncharacteristic play.
“We had a great week of practice, almost too good,” said Crook County coach Bob Boback, the co-Coach of the Year in the Intermountain Conference. “I think the first half they were in shock.”
After 16 minutes of play, it was gut-check time for No. 4 Crook County in its first-round matchup against No. 13 Thurston in the Class 5A girls basketball state playoffs. The Cowgirls had already given up nearly as many points as their season average of 34 points.
Down 30-20 at halftime to the hot-shooting Colts, the Cowgirls were staring at the possibility of their magical 20-win season coming to an end.
“I challenged the girls at half. Thurston was playing tougher than we were, and I told them that we need to toughen up,” Boback said. “And if we don’t toughen up, this is our last game.”
And the Cowgirls (21-3) rose to the challenge, erasing a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to come back and win 54-47 and clinch a spot in the Class 5A state tournament at Corvallis' Gill Coliseum Thursday through Saturday.
The Cowgirls will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 11 Putnam (19-6), which upset No. 6 Crater on Saturday.
Down 12 early in the third quarter, the Cowgirls never doubted that a comeback was possible.
“I don’t think we had any doubt that we could come back,” said junior guard Katelynn Weaver, who had 16 points in the win. “We needed to find the energy to keep pushing through and we knew it would only be a matter of time before we found a rhythm.”
Crook County outscored Thurston 34-17 in the second half. Boback called senior post Emma Bales a "beast" for her play against the Colts (12-12). Bales scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the second half.
Senior Woodward McCall had nine points on three 3-pointers, two of them coming in crucial moments in the second half.
For Crook County, the dream season lives on for at least two more games.
"Crook County hasn't made the state tournament in (11) years," Bales said. "To be a part of that is amazing. It is crazy. I wouldn't ask for anything else."
