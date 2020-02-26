REDMOND — There were not many smiles on the faces of Pendleton’s players as they walked out of Redmond High’s gym.
On their trip back to Pendleton, the Buckaroos, having already clinched a share of the Intermountain Conference boys basketball title with their 95-58 win over Ridgeview on Tuesday evening, stopped by to take in the second half of one of Central Oregon’s rivalry games.
A win by the home Panthers would give Pendleton the outright IMC title, while a win by Crook County would mean sharing the conference crown with the Cowboys.
With Crook County’s Caleb Arnold and Kevin Sanchez knocking down game-clinching free throws in the final minutes of the Cowboys’ 63-59 win, the Pendleton team began filing toward the exit heading home with just a share of the title.
Per OSAA archives, it is the first time since 2008 and just the fifth time dating back to 1948 that the Cowboys have advanced to the postseason.
The consensus among the Crook County team is that when the brackets are released after the March 4 5A rankings freezing date, there will be a playoff game in Prineville.
It is the first time that Crook County has won a conference title in boys basketball.
“It feels really good,” Arnold said. “It feels like we are making history.”
“We are going to enjoy this one,” said first-year Crook County coach Jason Mumm.
“It’s another step in what we call ‘our vision.’ When there were four games left in the regular season, we said that we have to win five to get to (Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, the site of the Class 5A state tournament). And we are still able to accomplish those goals.”
Redmond (6-4 IMC, 13-11 overall) gave Crook County (8-2, 16-6) all it could handle, even if early on it looked as though the Cowboys would shoot the Panthers out of the gym. Arnold, Kevin Sanchez (twice) and Jesse Sanchez each connected from deep in the first quarter alone to help the Cowboys build a 22-14 lead.
“Part of our game plan was to run them off the 3-point line, and they just set really good screens and hit some really tough shots,” said Redmond coach Raegan Gilbertson. “Some of those 3s I would give it to them again, hoping that they would miss them.”
The Cowboys’ 3-point shooting cooled down some, allowing Redmond to cut a double-digit deficit to four points at halftime.
“Our message to the guys was that they took their best shot and we are still right there,” Gilbertson said. “That mini-run that we had at the end of the second quarter was huge for momentum, and it lifted our guys’ spirits going into halftime.”
Both teams had guards assert themselves early — Crook County’s Kevin Sanchez scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half while Redmond’s Javin Westendorf netted a team-high nine in the first half before finishing with 13.
But perhaps the most interesting matchup was in the paint between Crook County’s 6-foot-7 Arnold and Redmond’s 6-foot-5 Dylan Moss. The two big men battled for four quarters. Mumm said it was the perfect matchup for basketball fans who enjoy low-post play.
“If you like watching big guys bang down low, then that’s a fun matchup,” Mumm said, “because both those guys are legit bigs, and both of those guys can really play.”
Moss and Arnold traded tough baskets in the paint while also stepping out to show off their shooting range. The two combined for 45 points and six 3-pointers.
“Moss is really strong, but I found different ways to beat his strength and beating him outside,” said Arnold, who scored a game-high 25 points. “In the end, it worked in our favor.”
Arnold, a senior, finished with a team-high 20 points and spearheaded the Panthers’ comeback in the second half with 16 points.
“Those are two of the best bigs in the league, and we knew that going in,” Gilbertson said. “Dylan is an emotional kid, and I think the big picture gets into his head where he knows it is his last half in the gym, he loves this place, so he just wanted to leave it all on the court. He did everything we asked of him.”
The IMC regular season is now complete, and Redmond, Crook County and Pendleton have clinching the conference’s three automatic qualifying playoff spots.
