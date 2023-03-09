stock prep basketball

Prep basketball

FOREST GROVE — No. 8 Crook County fell to No. 1 Philomath 54-43 Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament at Forest Grove High School.

The Cowboys will play the loser of No. 5 Henley and No. 4 Baker on Friday at 9 a.m. in the consolation round. Philomath will play the Henley-Baker winner in the state semifinals on Friday night.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports editor/outdoors writer

Over more than 20 years at The Bulletin, I have covered everything from hiking, snow sports and cycling, to college football, Olympic track and field, and high school sports.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.