Prep basketball
FOREST GROVE — No. 8 Crook County fell to No. 1 Philomath 54-43 Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament at Forest Grove High School.
The Cowboys will play the loser of No. 5 Henley and No. 4 Baker on Friday at 9 a.m. in the consolation round. Philomath will play the Henley-Baker winner in the state semifinals on Friday night.
Cameron Carr led Crook County (16-9) with 11 points and Edward Freauff added 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Philomath (21-4) was led by Ty May with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jacob Peters added 12 points and six rebounds.
The Cowboys shots just 30.6% from field and made just 4 of 15 3-point attempts. They were 9 of 18 from the free-throw line.
Philomath, which led 33-21 at halftime, shot 45.8% from the field.
In other 4A state tournament action Thursday:
No. 9 Madras lost to No. 1 Baker 50-33 in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A girls basketball state tournament at Forest Grove High School.
The White Buffaloes (17-9) will play No. 5 Henley on Friday at 9 a.m. in the consolation round. Baker (22-2) will play No. 4 Marshfield in the state semifinals on Friday afternoon.
Rylan Davis led Madras with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Maija Poland finished with 12 rebounds.
Jozie Ramos led Baker with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Brooklyn Jaca added 12 points.
Madras shot just 29.2% from the field and made only 1 of 17 3-point attempts. Baker shot 34% from the field but made 11 of 19 free-throw attempts.
No. 11 Crook County was set to take on No. 3 Astoria in the 4A girls quarterfinals on Thursday night in a game that ended after The Bulletin's press deadline.
Over more than 20 years at The Bulletin, I have covered everything from hiking, snow sports and cycling, to college football, Olympic track and field, and high school sports.
