Crook County extended its season, then oddly saw it come to an end, all in the span of just a couple of hours Thursday morning.
In a consolation game at the Class 5A boys basketball state tournament in an almost-empty Gill Coliseum, the No. 8 Cowboys ousted No. 5 West Albany 72-50.
The Cowboys outscored the Bulldogs 23-8 in the second quarter and led by as many as 31 points in the third. Kevin Sanchez scored 24 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out seven assists without a turnover. Senior Caleb Arnold made 8 of his 10 shots to finish with 18 points and 11 rebounds in his final game for Crook County.
“We played well today. We bounced back. We were really good defensively, especially in the second quarter,” said Crook County coach Jason Mumm, whose team lost 70-47 to No. 1 Churchill in a championship quarterfinal game Wednesday. “We were able to play inside-out. All around, it was a good performance.”
In any other year, the Cowboys would get another game, playing for a chance to bring home a fourth- or sixth-place trophy. That is not the case in 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19.
About an hour after the Cowboys’ victory Thursday, the Oregon School Activities Association announced the suspension of the Class 5A tournament. Shortly after that, the OSAA canceled all of the remaining 6A, 5A and 4A tournament games as well as the state dance/drill championships, scheduled for March 20-21 in Portland.
“As this unprecedented public health emergency continues to evolve, we believe that the responsibility to our member schools and communities regarding the health and safety of participants remains our highest priority,” OSAA executive director Peter Weber said in a press release.
The 5A tournament in Corvallis began Tuesday without a hiccup. On Wednesday, Crook County athletic director Rob Bonner said the tournament had a similar feel as previous tournaments, with perhaps more hand sanitizer stations available.
The original plan laid out by the OSAA late Wednesday evening was to exclude all fans — including parents — from the venue and allow only players, coaches, essential personnel and credentialed media in the building.
That all changed when the NBA suspended its season, followed by the NHL suspending its season, Major League Baseball postponing opening day and the canceling of the NCAA basketball tournaments. Mumm said after Thursday’s game that he had spent much of his Wednesday evening wondering what was next for his team as sporting events around the world were canceled.
“I was waiting for phone calls hour by hour about what’s going to happen,” Mumm said. “I tried to keep it business as usual for the team. It’s going to be weird, it’s going to be different, but let’s control what we can control.”
The Cowboys’ historic season — they were in the state tournament for the first time ever — ended without fans, many of whom made the trip from Prineville, being able to watch. The fans were able to watch a stream of the game online. And those in Corvallis were able to celebrate with the team after the win.
“We were lucky because we got to play today. We got two games in at the state tournament, and not everyone can say that,” Mumm said, adding that he understood why the OSAA took the steps it did.
“I can’t say enough about our community and our fans,” the coach added. “This season has been unreal, unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.