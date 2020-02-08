PRINEVILLE — It was standing room only at the Crook County gym. Not an uncommon occurrence in the winter during wrestling season.
But Crook County supporters packed the grandstands on both sides of the floor on this Friday night to watch basketball. The crowd saw a thrilling end to the girls game, in which Crook County outlasted Redmond in overtime 54-49.
That exciting finish, paired with a school pep rally earlier in the day, only added to the anticipation entering the boys game.
“This game was going to be more emotional because we are rivals, and we are so close to each other that it packs the gym up,” said Crook County junior Kevin Sanchez, who said he had never before played in a game so emotionally charged. “It was just who wanted it more. That’s what it came down to.”
For a town that loves a good battle on the mat, the crowd was treated to a rough-and- tumble game in which neither team was able to establish any consistent offense. Crook County (4-1 IMC, 15-5 overall) was able to grind out a 44-38 win over Redmond (3-2, 10-9 overall) to break the three-way tie atop the Intermountain Conference standings.
“(Crook County) came out and set the tone defensively, and we did too,” said Redmond coach Reagan Gilbertson. “We just couldn’t get any shots to fall, and that really took us out of our flow on offense. We couldn’t get the ball in the basket, couldn’t get good shots. Credit for them for playing really good defense. They really took us out of our stuff.”
“We learned from every single game that we play,” said Crook County coach Jason Mumm after the win. “We learned not to make the game bigger than the game. That’s part of the battle. You can’t make it bigger than just a basketball game. You have to go out and execute.”
Sanchez finished with 10 points, making two first-quarter 3-pointers, while brother Jesse led the Cowboys with 11 points. Redmond’s Dylan Moss led all scorers with 16 points, eight coming in the fourth quarter.
Moss found his stroke from behind the 3-point arc in the fourth period. His first 3-pointer cut the Cowboys’ lead to three. However, Crook County’s Cayden Lowenbach and Jesse Sanchez knocked down late 3s to keep their cushion.
“Our game plan was to try and shut down Kevin, and we did a good job at that,” Gilbertson said. “Other guys hit some big shots late off offensive rebounds. A couple of bounces go the other way and maybe we are on the other end of this thing. But not tonight.”
Two things stand out in the Crook County gym. One is the number of conference and state championship plates hanging down from the wrestling plaques. The boys basketball plaque a couple of spots over is entirely bare. No Crook County boys basketball team has placed at the state tournament or won a conference championship.
That could soon change.
The six-point win for the Cowboys puts them in an advantageous spot entering the back half of IMC play — win out, and they get to hang the school’s first conference championship plaque. The Panthers, meanwhile, will have to steal a win or two from teams that beat them the first time around to capture the conference crown.
“We are very excited,” Kevin Sanchez said on the prospects of making school history. “But we know that we have to keep doing what we are doing and get better from here on out.”
The Cowboys have won seven of their last eight games and have already eclipsed the previous year’s win total. They also have gone from the basement of the IMC to the top in Mumm’s first year leading the program.
“I give credit to the coaches before me because I really stepped into a good situation,” Mumm said. “There are times that the players make me look good. I give credit to them, my assistant coaches for bringing these kids along. … It’s really been a fun experience just to step in and have guys ready to go.”
