CORVALLIS — Less than four minutes into its Class 5A state tournament opener, No. 8 seed Crook County found itself in an 11-0 hole against No. 1 Churchill.
The Cowboys could not overcome the slow start in the program’s first-ever trip to the boys basketball state tournament, falling to the Lancers 70-47 in a quarterfinal game Friday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.
Churchill’s Brian Goracke made his first seven shots of the game, including three from behind the 3-point arc, to score 17 points in the opening quarter.
Goracke finished with a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds.
Isaiah Wallace added 15 points, Evan Pia had 12 and Silas Bennion chipped in 10 to help the Lancers cruise to the semifinals with a 23-point victory.
The Cowboys had no answer in the second half. The Lancers from Eugene outscored Crook County 34-22 in the final 16 minutes.
After taking 36 free throws in its first-round playoff win over Milwaukie on Saturday night in Prineville, Crook County (17-7) got to the free-throw line just four times against Churchill (24-3).
The Lancers also made two more 3-pointers than the Cowboys’ eight.
Kevin Sanchez was the only Cowboy to score in double figures, finishing with 18 points to go with a team-leading seven rebounds and three assists. Jesse Sanchez, Kevin’s brother, finished with nine points on three 3-pointers.
Crook County will play a consolation game at 9 a.m. Thursday against No. 5 West Albany, which lost 61-42 to No. 4 Wilsonville in another quarterfinal game Wednesday.
Also Wednesday:
5A girls tournament
Churchill 62, Ridgeview 37: CORVALLIS — It was two and out for Ridgeview in its first trip to the state tournament. The No. 8 Ravens fell to No. 4 Churchill in the consolation round at Gill Coliseum. Churchill (23-5) led for all 32 minutes while getting a 24-point, 12-rebound game from Danika Starr. For Ridgeview (18-9), Alaina Clark turned in a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Jenna Albrecht scored nine points and had nine rebounds. Ridgeview’s 18 wins this season are the most in program history. Among others, the Intermountain Conference champions are expected to return Paige Pentzer, the conference player of the year, and Albrecht, an all-conference first-teamer, next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.