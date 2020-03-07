PRINEVILLE — Showing up 20 minutes before tipoff of the Class 5A first-round playoff game between Crook County and Milwaukie landed you at the back of a line that was more than 100 people deep.
Basketball fans were still in line for their admission to the game several minutes into the first quarter at Crook County High School.
Prineville was ready for its first-ever home boys basketball playoff game.
In front of a packed crowd, the Cowboys proved worth the wait. For the first time in school history, Crook County will be represented at the state tournament after an 81-66 win over Milwaukie on Saturday night.
“The players did a great job at doing what we asked of them,” said first-year Crook County coach Jason Mumm.
“They were focused. They were coachable. And it’s really easy to coach when you have really good players who want to be coached.”
There was no time for the teams to feel each other out. Both Crook County (17-6) and Milwaukie (17-8) came out with full-court presses that turned up the tempo.
The Cowboys were primed to take a 19-12 lead into the second quarter but gave up a 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds. Then after not being able to cleanly inbound the ball after the make, the Cowboys were called for a foul on a desperation 3-point try in the final seconds.
Fortunately for Crook County, the trip to the line produced only one point. Free throws would be a recurring struggle for the Mustangs: As a team they missed 21 of their 34 attempts.
Kevin Sanchez’s fast-break layup with 3:30 left in the half gave the Cowboys a 33-22 lead — their first double-digit lead of the game.
The Cowboys scored 23 points in the second quarter. Sanchez and Cayden Lowenbach each had eight to help push the lead to 13 at halftime. Caleb Arnold had nine of his 19 points in the first 16 minutes.
The Mustangs made a run in the third quarter with a pair of 3s from freshman Logan Law to cut the lead to single digits. But the Cowboys answered to keep a double-digit margin after three quarters.
Milwaukie did not get within single digits in the fourth quarter.
Sanchez, the Intermountain Conference player of the year, finished with 30 points, 17 of them coming from the free-throw line.
“He played like we expect him to,” Mumm said of his junior guard. “That’s not going to change moving forward as long as he is here at Crook County.”
With 40 seconds left, the Crook County student section began chanting to “Warm up the bus!” Whether they were referring to the Mustangs and their drive back home, or to the Cowboys, who will be traveling to Corvallis next week for the state tournament, could not be determined.
Crook County will face No. 1 seed Churchill of Eugene in a state quarterfinal game at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gill Coliseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.