Prep basketball
FOREST GROVE — No. 8 Crook County defeated No. 4 Baker 60-52 on Friday in the consolation round of the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament at Forest Grove High School.
The Cowboys will play No. 11 Marist Catholic, of Eugene, for fourth place on Saturday at 9:45 a.m.
Logan Matthews led Crook County with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Edward Freauff added 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Baker led 44-37 at the end of the third quarter, but the Cowboys stormed back to outscore their opponent 23-8 in the fourth quarter and earn a shot at fourth place.
Isaiah Jones led Baker with 10 points.
In other Class 4A state tournament action on Friday:
Madras girls fall to Henley
No. 9 Madras lost to No. 5 Henley 81-77 in the consolation round of the Class 4A girls basketball state tournament at Forest Grove High School.
The White Buffaloes finished the season with a 17-10 record.
Sasha Esquiro led Madras with 37 points, including six 3-pointers, and five assists. The Buffaloes made 13 of 32 3-point attempts.
Henley shot 48% from the field, while Madras was just 31% from the field.
Crook County girls lose to Philomath
No. 11 Crook County lost to No. 10 Philomath 57-37 in the consolation round of the Class 4A girls basketball state tournament.
The Cowgirls finished their season 15-11.
Katelynn Weaver led Crook County with 19 points, and McKenzie Jonas added 16 points and seven rebounds.
The Cowgirls shots just 23% from the field, while Philomath made 54% of its shots.
5A boys state title game started after print deadline
The Class 5A boys basketball state championship game between No. 1 Summit and No. 3 Wilsonville tipped off at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis — past The Bulletin’s print deadline.
The story from the title game can be found at bendbulletin.com and will appear in the Sunday print edition of The Bulletin.
—Bulletin staff report
