FOREST GROVE — Edward Freauff scored 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Crook County to a 52-47 victory over Marist Catholic in the fourth-place game at the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament on Saturday at Forest Grove High School.
Kiernan Teasdale added 12 points and six rebounds for the No. 8 Cowboys, who finished the season with an 18-9 record.
Logan Matthews added 11 points and eight rebounds for Crook County, which lost to No. 1 Philomath in the quarterfinals on Thursday, but then bounced back to beat No. 4 Baker on Friday and then No. 11 Marist Saturday to bring home the Class 4A fourth-place trophy.
"We've been resilient all year long," said Crook County coach Jason Mumm. "We've kind of bounced back and battled through some things. We had some games where we never gave up and came all the way back, and that's really shown here at the state tournament."
The Cowboys held the Spartans to just 33.3% shooting. The game was close most of the way but Crook County pulled away toward the end and Teasdale made four late free throws down the stretch to help seal the win.
Cooper Mullens led Marist (15-13) with 17 points.
"I knew we had a lot of potential, but you never know what will happen with injuries," Mumm said. "It's a long season. Being able to be resilient and battle through adversity toward the end is what made this possible for us."
—Bulletin staff report
