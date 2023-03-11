stock prep basketball

FOREST GROVE — Edward Freauff scored 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Crook County to a 52-47 victory over Marist Catholic in the fourth-place game at the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament on Saturday at Forest Grove High School.

Kiernan Teasdale added 12 points and six rebounds for the No. 8 Cowboys, who finished the season with an 18-9 record.

