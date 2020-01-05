Garrett officially out as coach

FRISCO, Texas — Jason Garrett is out as coach of the Dallas Cowboys after missing the playoffs with an underachieving team in a make-or-break season.

The Cowboys made it official Sunday.

Garrett, 53, had the second-longest tenure with the franchise at 9½ seasons behind Tom Landry’s 29 years. Garrett took over when Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season.

The Cowboys finished 8-8 in the final year of Garrett’s contract. It is the fourth time Dallas finished 8-8 and missed the postseason under Garrett. The Cowboys fueled high preseason expectations with a 3-0 start before dropping eight of 12 games and losing control of their playoff fate.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones decided Garrett is not the coach who can end the longest stretch in franchise history without a trip to the Super Bowl.

The inevitable conclusion was a difficult one for Jones, who kept Garrett for nine full seasons after giving the former backup to three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Troy Aikman the interim job when Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season.

Garrett’s record is 87-70, playoffs included.

Dallas has not been past the divisional round of the playoffs in 24 straight seasons since the club’s fifth Super Bowl title to finish the 1995 season. Garrett got them within a victory of the NFC championship game three times in five years, losing to Green Bay twice and then to the Los Angeles Rams last season.

— The Associated Press