Time was running out for Mountain View. The chance to make a return trip to the postseason would be decided in the second matchup against West Salem, with the regular season winding down.
A second Mountain Valley Conference win against West Salem would send the Cougars on the path to the Class 6A state playoffs with one of the 11 at-large bids, while a loss likely would all but sink their season.
“We came out with a lot of energy knowing that we needed to get this one to make the playoffs,” said Cougars junior Riley Morgan.
Mountain View (4-6 MVC, 11-9 overall) got what it needed, a resounding 70-49 home win over West Salem (5-5, 9-11) to sweep the season series. The Cougars did so with one of the best long-distance shooting nights in school history.
Forty-two of Mountain View’s 70 points came from behind the 3-point arc, tying a school record set against La Grande in 1993.
Seven of those 14 makes came from Morgan, who was two shy of Jonathan Smith’s record of nine 3-pointers set in the ’93 game against La Grande.
Morgan’s 3 to beat the third-quarter buzzer squashed a Titans rally during which they cut the Cougars’ lead from more than 20 points to 14 before the buzzer-beater.
“It just felt like everything was going in. The team was able to drive in and create some space,” said Morgan, who finished with 21 points, all coming from behind the arc. “I had a lot of open 3s, so they were just falling tonight.”
Four other Cougars — Sawyer Demeyer, Tony Adamo, Dawsen Chastain (three) and Grant Jordan — also connected from deep.
“It gets pretty contagious when they are moving the ball and getting good, rhythm shots,” said Mountain View coach Bob Townsend. “We didn’t take many bad shots tonight, and that was the difference.”
Before the shots from deep began to fall, the Cougars asserted themselves on defense. West Salem made the game’s first basket, a 3-pointer from Holden Whipple in the first minute, but then managed only a single free throw the final seven minutes of the first quarter.
“That first-quarter defense was really good,” said Demeyer, a senior guard who finished with 13 points. “We were moving. Everyone was talking. It was really fluid.”
While the Titans went cold from the field, the Cougars went on to score 21 of the game’s next 22 points.
“That’s how we want to play,” Townsend said. “Set the tone early defensively; we held them to four in the first quarter, then play unselfishly on offense by moving the ball and letting the ball find a great shot. That’s what we did tonight, so it was a good team effort.”
Now, Mountain View will have to do something in the final four games that it has not done during the league schedule — win consecutive games. The remaining schedule certainly plays in the Cougars’ favor.
The Cougars do not have to play Summit or South Salem (two of the top MVC teams). The remaining teams on Mountain View’s schedule have a combined league record of 13-23.
The Cougars finish the season with a road game against McNary, loser of three of its last four MVC games; the second installment of the Civil War at home against Bend (Mountain View won 41-32 in the first matchup); followed by a home game against currently winless McKay before ending the regular season on the road against Sprague (which beat Mountain View 70-60 in the first meeting).
“This was one that we needed to win. The next two are going to be big as well,” Demeyer said. “These are winnable games, and we need to finish the season at least 3-1. The next two weeks are really important.”
