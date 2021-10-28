Cooper named MVC coach of the year

Bend High, Summit and Mountain View were well represented on the all-Mountain Valley Conference volleyball teams that were announced on Thursday.
After guiding her team to an undefeated 6A MVC season and league title in a conference that had six teams advance to the round of 16 in the playoffs, Bend High’s Kristin Cooper was named the MVC coach of the year. South Salem’s Laila Leaks was named the conference player of the year.
Bend High had three players make the first team: senior middle blocker Marley Hardgrave, senior libero Marin Montagne and sophomore outside hitter Chloe LeLuge. Also joining the first team was Summit's junior outside hitter Shannon MacCallum and senior outside hitter Taylor Brickey, and Mountain View’s senior libero Celia Espinoza.
Junior outside hitter Taylor Clark was the lone Lava Bear on the conference’s second team, and Summit’s senior libero Hannah Kendall and senior setter Kate Doorn also made the second team.
Receiving honorable mentions for Bend was senior outside hitter Abby Francis, senior setter Alyssa Hicks, junior outside hitter Jillian Stein and senior middle blocker Gracie Piper. Summit honorable mentions included senior defensive specialist Ellie Goodrich and senior outside hitter Jessica Arnold. Mountain View's honorable mentions were sophomore outside hitter Avery Andrews, junior setter Dylan Retzloff and sophomore middle blocker Kate Mawdsley.
—Bulletin staff report
