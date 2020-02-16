Basketball
Adult League
Bend Park & Recreation District
Week 11 Standings
Men's League A Division
;W;L
Hoyt's Hardware;10;1
Rock Supremacy;8;2
Goodyear Auto Care;6;5
Bladt's Woodworking;4;6
Team Wet Burritos;4;6
Pygmy Goats;2;8
The Homies;2;8
Men's League B Division
;W;L
Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal;7;4
Ninja Turtles;7;4
Riff Raff;6;5
Widgi Creek;2;9
Week 11 Scores
Pygmy Goats 96, The Homies 63
Goodyear Auto Care 94, Team Wet Burritos 86
Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 67, Riff Raff 47
Hoyt's Hardware 82, Rock Supremacy 79
Ninja Turtles 83, Widgi Creek 66
