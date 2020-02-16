Basketball

Adult League

Bend Park & Recreation District

Week 11 Standings

Men's League A Division

;W;L

Hoyt's Hardware;10;1

Rock Supremacy;8;2

Goodyear Auto Care;6;5

Bladt's Woodworking;4;6

Team Wet Burritos;4;6

Pygmy Goats;2;8

The Homies;2;8

Men's League B Division

;W;L

Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal;7;4

Ninja Turtles;7;4

Riff Raff;6;5

Widgi Creek;2;9

Week 11 Scores

Pygmy Goats 96, The Homies 63

Goodyear Auto Care 94, Team Wet Burritos 86

Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 67, Riff Raff 47

Hoyt's Hardware 82, Rock Supremacy 79

Ninja Turtles 83, Widgi Creek 66

Reporter: 541-383-0359, bbigelow@bendbulletin.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.