Baseball

Pros to be on hand for event in Bend — “Baseball Night with the Pros,” hosted by Boss Baseball, is scheduled for Sunday at Boss Sports Performance in Bend. The free event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. and is expected to feature Dan Straily, an eight-year major league pitcher; Kyle Higashioka, a catcher with the New York Yankees organization; and Seth Brown, an outfielder/first baseman with the Oakland A’s organization. The pros will cover throwing programs, hitting drills, and the anatomy of an at-bat, and they will take questions. For more information or to RSVP, email to james@boss-baseball.com.

— Bulletin staff report