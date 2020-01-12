Baseball

Youth baseball camps on tap in Bend — Two preseason youth baseball camps are scheduled for this winter at the Bend Fieldhouse. The camps are co-sponsored by the Bend Elks and Boss Baseball and are for players ages 8 to 18. The first camp, Preparing the Offensive Side of Baseball, is set for Jan. 25. The second camp, Preparing the Defensive Side of Baseball, is scheduled for Feb. 22. Both camps run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $99 for each camp or $180 for both. For more information and to register, go to bendelks.com/upcomingcamps.

— Bulletin staff report