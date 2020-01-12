Baseball
Youth baseball camps on tap in Bend — Two preseason youth baseball camps are scheduled for this winter at the Bend Fieldhouse. The camps are co-sponsored by the Bend Elks and Boss Baseball and are for players ages 8 to 18. The first camp, Preparing the Offensive Side of Baseball, is set for Jan. 25. The second camp, Preparing the Defensive Side of Baseball, is scheduled for Feb. 22. Both camps run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $99 for each camp or $180 for both. For more information and to register, go to bendelks.com/upcomingcamps.
— Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.