OSU Beavers

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck and Beavers players look on as the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers face the Cal Baptist Lancers in a nonconference women’s basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

 Leon Neuschwander photo for The Oregonian

With the North Carolina Central women’s basketball team dealing with COVID-19 issues, the Oregon State Beavers’ nonconference game against the Eagles scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled, the Beavers said Sunday.

The game had been scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

Oregon State (7-3) is set to begin Pac-12 Conference play against Colorado at 7 p.m. Friday at Gill Coliseum.

