INDIANAPOLIS — Oregon had to wait two extra days to play in the NCAA Tournament and in its opening act it ran the national player of the year out of the gym and earned a spot in the Sweet 16.
Chris Duarte scored 23 points, LJ Figueroa tied a season-high with 21, Will Richardson had 19 points and seven assists and Eugene Omoruyi added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists for the No. 7 seed Ducks in a 95-80 rout of No. 2 seed Iowa and Luka Garza in a second round game in the West region Monday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Ducks (21-6) advance to the Sweet 16 and will face the winner of No. 3 seed Kansas and No. 6 seed USC on Sunday. It’s the fifth trip to the Sweet 16 for UO in 11 seasons under Dana Altman.
Garza had 22 of his 36 points in the first half and added eight rebounds and Joe Wieskamp had 17 points for Iowa (22-9), which sees its season come to an end.
OREGON (21-6)
Omoruyi 8-15 0-2 17, Williams 3-9 2-2 9, Duarte 9-12 4-5 23, Richardson 7-10 2-2 19, Figueroa 8-14 0-0 21, Lawson 1-2 0-0 2, Hardy 0-2 0-0 0, Kepnang 2-3 0-0 4, Terry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-68 8-11 95.
IOWA (22-9)
Garza 14-20 5-7 36, Bohannon 0-4 0-0 0, Fredrick 0-3 0-0 0, C.McCaffery 0-1 0-0 0, Wieskamp 7-17 0-0 17, Ke.Murray 2-9 1-2 6, P.McCaffery 4-6 2-2 10, Perkins 2-4 0-0 5, Toussaint 2-3 1-1 5, Ulis 0-0 1-2 1, Kr.Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Ash 0-1 0-0 0, Baer 0-0 0-0 0, Ogundele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 10-14 80.
Halftime_Oregon 56-46. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 11-25 (Figueroa 5-9, Richardson 3-4, Duarte 1-3, Williams 1-3, Omoruyi 1-5, Hardy 0-1), Iowa 8-26 (Garza 3-4, Wieskamp 3-8, Perkins 1-1, Ke.Murray 1-5, Ash 0-1, C.McCaffery 0-1, Bohannon 0-2, Fredrick 0-2, P.McCaffery 0-2). Rebounds_Oregon 30 (Figueroa 7), Iowa 29 (Garza 9). Assists_Oregon 25 (Duarte, Richardson 7), Iowa 22 (Wieskamp 5). Total Fouls_Oregon 13, Iowa 13.
