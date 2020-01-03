Record-setting defensive end Chase Young is leaving Ohio State early to enter the NFL draft, a widely expected move.

The junior Heisman Trophy finalist was one of several college stars who announced on Friday their plans to go pro.

Young made the announcement on Twitter. He says he looks forward to “joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special.”

Young led the nation in sacks with 16.5, also the best in school history.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor also is headed to the pros. The record-setting junior announced that he will forgo his senior season with the Badgers and enter the NFL draft.

The two-time Doak Walker Award winner and two-time unanimous first-team All-American finished his college career with 6,174 yards rushing, the most by any player in FBS history through their junior season.

Junior Georgia running back D’Andre Swift, the team’s leading rusher for two straight decisions, made his decision public on his Twitter account. Swift led the Bulldogs with 1,218 yards rushing this season. It was his second straight season with more than 1,000 yards.

A third standout running back, Washington’s Salvon Ahmed, is leaving school and entering the draft following a junior season during which he was the Huskies’ leading rusher. Ahmed ran for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.