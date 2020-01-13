NEW ORLEANS — The College Football Playoff championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson turned into the offensive shootout that many expected.

But LSU dominated the second half to pull away for a 42-25 victory and claim its fourth national title.

Joe Burrow, the odds-on favorite to the be first player selected in the next NFL Draft, led LSU, completing 31 of 49 passes for 463 yards and five touchdowns, giving him an NCAA record 60 touchdown passes in a season.

The Heisman-winning quarterback’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Thaddeus Moss gave LSU (15-0) a 35-25 lead over Clemson (14-1) in the third quarter.

In the second quarter, Burrow’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Moss, set up by the quarterback’s 29-yard, third down scramble, gave LSU a 28-17 lead by halftime.

After a slow start that saw LSU fail to cross its own 11 on its first two series, Burrow and Co. found their rhythm. LSU finished the second quarter with three unanswered touchdowns to erase a 10-point deficit that was its largest this season.

The game ended right before The Bulletin’s deadline. Look for more details from the game in Wednesday’s edition.

— Bulletin staff and wire reports