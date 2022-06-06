CORVALLIS — Michael Gretler hit a tie-breaking solo homer in the seventh, and ace Cooper Hjerpe pitched two innings of hitless relief Monday afternoon as Oregon State won the Corvallis Regional with a 7-6 win over Vanderbilt at Goss Stadium.
The Beavers, the No. 3 overall seed, took a 7-6 lead when Gretler launched a one-out solo homer to left-center field. Then Hjerpe, OSU’s Friday night starter, made his first relief appearance of the season a memorable one, striking out five Vanderbilt hitters during a two-inning stint.
Oregon State (47-16) advances to the super regional, where the Beavers will host a best-of-three series against No. 14 Auburn. The Tigers won their regional with a three-game sweep, beating UCLA 11-4 in the final.
Gretler, Jacob Melton and Justin Boyd hit homers to lead the Beavers to the regional final victory. Kyle Dernedde went 3-for-4 with three RBI, while Melton drove in a pair of runs with two hits. Jake Dukart had two hits and scored two runs for OSU.
The Beavers survived three errors and seven free passes (six walks, hit batter) from their pitching staff to put away determined Vanderbilt.
Four Oregon State pitchers held Vanderbilt to five hits, including a two-run homer by Spencer Jones.
The fireworks started in the first inning, when Boyd, OSU’s leadoff hitter, blasted a solo homer to center for a 1-0 lead.
That held up until the fourth, when Jones put Vandy on the board with a two-run homer. The Beavers countered in their half of the fourth when Dernedde’s run-scoring single scored Jake Dukart.
Vanderbilt took a 3-2 lead, but Oregon State wiped it out and more with a four-run uprising in its half of the fifth. Melton crushed a two-run homer to give the Beavers the lead. Dernedde later followed with a two-run single that bumped the lead to 6-3.
It didn’t last, as the pesky Commodores scored two runs in the sixth, then tied it at 6-6 on a run-scoring sacrifice fly by Calvin Hewett.
The Beavers didn’t flinch. Gretler gave OSU the lead with a one-out homer, then Hjerpe closed out the win with a dominant two-inning relief appearance.
