EUGENE — Oregon couldn’t solve LSU freshman pitcher Jevon Coleman or contain left fielder Gavin Dugas and the teams will play a winner-take-all rematch Monday night in an NCAA regional final.
Coleman allowed just one run on three hits and three walks and struck out six over a career-long 6.0 magnificent innings and Dugas went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, home run and two runs scored to lead the Tigers to a 4-1 victory over the No. 14 seed Ducks Sunday night at PK Park.
The Ducks (39-15) had a chance with the tying run at the plate and two outs in the ninth but couldn’t break through.
The teams will meet again at 7 p.m. Monday in the deciding game of the regional final and for the right to advance to play a Super Regional at No. 3 Tennessee next weekend.
The Tigers (37-23) struck first as Dylan Crews, who went 3 for 3, led off the game with a double to right, moved to third on a single and scored on a fielder’s choice groundout by Tre’ Morgan.
LSU turned to Coleman after just one inning scoreless inning from Trent Vietmeier and Oregon mustered just one run off the freshman.
Back-to-back singles by Gavin Grant and Tanner Smith and an error gave the Ducks runners on second and third with no outs to open the third, then Kenyon Yovan hit a sacrifice fly to right to tie it at 1.
LSU quickly regained the lead as Dugas led off the fourth with a no-doubt missile to left-center.
Dugas added to the lead in the sixth when he hit a towering fly ball to the deepest part of the park, the corner left of center, and a bobble by Smith turned what was ruled a triple into a run-scoring play to make it 3-1.
Crews hit a solo shot to left to lead off the eighth to make it 4-1 and a two-out double by Dugas ended the night to UO’s Brett Walker, who allowed four runs, three earned, on nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts over 7.2 innings.
