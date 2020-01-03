Fast start for Central Christian

Nine wins in as many games is a feat Central Christian has not accomplished recently on the hardwood. It is the best start to a season coach Brian Delamarter can recall for the Tigers.

The fast start to the season has landed Central Christian at No. 7 in the Class 1A boys basketball coaches poll compiled by OSAAtoday.com. It is the first time this season the Tigers of Redmond have appeared in the rankings.

“We’ve played some good basketball,” Delamarter said. “We are a little more confident, digging in more on defense, and there’s a physicality aspect we haven’t had in the past.”

Captains Josh Biever and Jace Mills have stuffed the stat sheet through nine games for the Tigers, and seniors Casey Johnson and Ethan Daniels have provided the depth that has been missing in years past.

“(Biever and Mills) have felt that they need to do a little bit more (than in previous years),” Delamarter said. “Now, we can put five guys on the court that can do different things for us.”

The new year brings on a new challenge for Central Christian. The combined record of the nine teams the Tigers have beaten is just 19-55. The luxury of a soft schedule will not last much longer.

Four of the Tigers’ next five games come against top-10 teams, including a matchup with No. 1 Trinity Lutheran of Bend on Tuesday.

Delamarter said he routinely tells his players that “the league is coming” and that the level of competition will be far tougher than they faced to start the season.

“I’d like to put our schedule next week against anyone,” Delamarter said. “If you want to be there at the end (of the season) you are going to have to beat some of these teams.”

— Bulletin staff report