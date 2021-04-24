For the past couple of weeks, the Mountain View High School wrestling team has been spending some time on the sand volleyball courts on its campus.
The team is not preparing for a match against the school’s volleyball team, or getting a head start on the popular summer activity. But rather, finding a way to practice wrestling, which has been prohibited indoors.
“A decade ago they started a sport called beach wrestling,” said Mountain View wrestling coach Les Combs. “It was created because third-world countries could not afford mats. We are wrestling in the sand with the masks on so that the kids can wrestle.”
Until the recent addition of wrestling in sand, the past year of wrestling practices without contact included conditioning, weightlifting and shadow wrestling (wrestling against air). Some Cougar wrestlers traveled to other states where wrestling competition was allowed.
As of Friday, those sand practices are in the rear-view mirror and normal practices can continue.
Last Tuesday, high school sports in Oregon received welcoming news when the Oregon Health Authority changed its COVID-19 guidelines to allow full-contact indoor sports, including wrestling and basketball, which had previously been prohibited.
Swimming, basketball and wrestling teams are now allowed to gear up and plan for their upcoming seasons, which start May 10. After watching the "fall" sports of Season 2 (specifically football) sweat out the decision from the OHA, the news breaking several weeks prior to the start of the season came as a surprise to wrestling and basketball coaches.
“I was expecting them to announce the Friday before we can start,” Combs said. “I was blown away they announced it this week.”
The added time before the season starts allows for wrestling programs to determine the parameters of competitions come mid-May. Wrestling is a sport that features many tournaments, with lot of teams competing at one site. Now teams have some time to iron out those details amid the ever-changing guidelines.
Three weeks to prepare is also beneficial for basketball, said Summit High boys basketball coach Jon Frazier. While his team has taken a couple of out of state trips to play games, the squad has not been allowed to scrimmage. Now it can, which Frazier hopes will help kids stay healthy and in shape once the team returns to a normal practice and game schedule after a year off.
“I just assumed it was going to be May 7 that we were going to get the green light,” Frazier said. “One of my concerns was not having any ramp-up period, and that you would see a lot of injuries because they haven't gone full-contact or full-speed. Suddenly you are playing six days a week — that is how kids get hurt.”
The Bend High girls basketball team was starting to lose its motivation, according to coach Allison Gardner, especially as the COVID-19 case numbers recently began to rise again.
The thought among the players was that winter sports would not stand a chance of being played this spring.
About 30 minutes before a skills session with the team, word was announced that there would indeed be a season.
"There were tears of joy and relief," Gardner said. "It was nice to deliver good news for a change."
Just like wrestling teams, the clock is ticking to fill out a schedule for basketball teams.
"Now the scramble begins to schedule games and get ready for the season," Gardner said. "We are trying to play as many local schools as we can. We have to get creative and find teams that are willing to to play us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.