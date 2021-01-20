Opening day for the Bend Elks is a shade over four months away, when they are scheduled to make their return on June 3 at Bend’s Vince Genna Stadium against NW Star Academy.
It will have been nearly two years since the Elks last took the field, after the West Coast League canceled its 2020 summer season due to COVID-19. New head coach Kyle Nobach has been patiently waiting for his first crack at leading a baseball team.
“The team is all ready to go, and we are just waiting to play some baseball,” said the former Oregon State outfielder on The Bulletin Sports Talk.
Because no college baseball was played last spring or summer, Nobach has had to rely heavily on recommendations from college coaches in order to fill out the Elks’ roster.
The team will be made up of mostly college players from throughout the West Coast. Perhaps to no surprise, the Elks’ roster will have the maximum number of Oregon State players that the WCL allows. (Nobach was a member of the Beavers’ 2018 College World Series championship team.)
“It’s really just using the connections with the coaches that I’ve really gotten to meet in my life and building the team from there,” Nobach said.
“We are a little on the heavy side (numberswise), and I think a lot of teams in the West Coast League will be doing that as well. A lot of guys just want to play ball and get out there. We are all hungry.”
In building the team, Nobach has emphasized bringing in players he has previously coached to help lay the foundation for success.
“I thought that was crucial coming into the summer, having guys who have been around me and can build a culture in the short amount of time that we are with them,” Nobach said.
“The ultimate goal is not go win a bunch of ball games — without a doubt I am one of the most competitive people that you will meet and I want to win — but I think the ultimate goal for me and what I have learned is that I can’t control if we win these games, but I can control if these guys become better human beings. And that is the goal.”
Nobach coaches baseball year-round. During the Elks’ offseason he works for Base by Pros, a baseball and softball training program in Washington with a focus on the development of mindset, skill, strength and character.
During the last 10 months of the COVID-19 pandemic — when high school athletes in Oregon and Washington have had to routinely adjust to canceled seasons and different health regulations, and still find ways to improve — there has been a greater emphasis on building mentally strong athletes.
“The whole point of the mental game is to control what you can control,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter what the environment is around us because we create our own environment. That is what we are trying to get these athletes to understand … you can’t control the things that are going on outside of you. You can only control you and your own mind. If you do that, that is how you get better, that is how you find success.”
