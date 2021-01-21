It is a situation that has become all too familiar the past 10 months — waiting for new information on what the future holds for high school sports, which have been shelved since March.
With the Oregon School Activities Association next executive board meeting about three weeks away on Feb. 8, the return of high school sports, specifically the sports deemed as contact sports, remain in flux.
Peter Weber, the executive director of the Oregon School Activities Association, has said unless guidelines change from the Oregon Health Authority, full-contact sports — football, basketball, wrestling, cheerleading and dance/drill — will not be allowed to compete when the seasons restart Feb. 22 (Feb. 8 for football).
While school districts are now able to decide when to allow students back in the classroom, a step toward high school sports, a county’s risk level dictates whether or not sports can be played.
Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties remain “extreme risk counties,” which means full-contact sports team players can only condition and train while the other sports teams are able to compete. Six counties in Oregon are low risk, two are moderate risk, two are high risk, and 26 are considered extreme risk.
If county COVID-19 numbers improve, does it matter?
According to the current guidelines put out by the OHA, if a county becomes “low risk” nothing changes for the full-contact sports. They will still only be allowed to train and condition and “cannot include full contact of any kind,” meaning no games.
With time running out on when a final decision is to be made on the return of high school competition, an online petition made by the Oregon “Return to Play” campaign has been making rounds through school emails and has been shared hundreds of times on the Facebook group, “Let Them Play! — Oregonians for Athletes.”
In a letter penned to Gov. Kate Brown, the campaign is making a plea for the return of high school sports.
The letter highlights several reasons for athletics to make their return nearly a year after the initial shutdown, including the mental health of young athletes.
