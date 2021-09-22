Kyra Condie, of the United States, climbs during the bouldering qualification portion of the women's sport climbing competition at the Summer Olympics on Aug. 4 in Tokyo, Japan. Condie is one of the featured climbers at the Boulder Brawl event set for Bend on Saturday night.
The 10 Barrel Brewing Company's eastside Bend location will host a bouldering competition Sunday night that will feature top climbers from around the country, including two Olympians.
The Boulder Brawl will include 12 climbers competing for a share of a $20,000 prize purse, according to a news release. The competition runs from 6 to 10 p.m., and doors open at 3 p.m. Live music is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m.
Featured climbers include Kyra Condie (Shoreview, Minnesota) and Chris Cosser (Johannesburg, South Africa), who both competed in sport climbing's Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games last month. Bend's Mira Cappichioni, a youth national champion, is also scheduled to compete Sunday night at 10 Barrel.
Climbers will attempt to solve and navigate each route and get as high up the man-made wall as they can. The goal is to reach the top of the climb with the least amount of tries in the 4 minutes of allocated time.
Bouldering is one of three rock climbing disciplines that made up the combined event for the Tokyo Games. Each Olympic climber competed in bouldering, lead climbing and speed climbing for an overall combined ranking. Condie finished 11th in Tokyo.
Bouldering is a form of rock climbing performed on small, overhanging rock formations, without the use of ropes or harnesses. In bouldering contests, competitors must complete a preset course on a rock wall without falling. Those who complete the course the fastest and with the fewest falls will advance. The courses are usually technically difficult, and they include overhanging walls, about 18 feet high, and tiny handholds.
The event is being held in conjunction with Bend-based EP Climbing Walls, Bend Endurance Academy, Backyard Bend, and Elevation Climbing Holds. EP Climbing provided the climbing wall for the Tokyo Olympics.
