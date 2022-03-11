CORVALLIS — Garrett Osborne said it was the best defensive team Redmond has faced all year.
And after 18 turnovers and 30% shooting in a 50-36 loss to Silverton in the semifinals of the Class 5A boys basketball state tournament on Friday at Gill Coliseum, it is hard to argue with Osborne.
The Intermountain Conference Player of the Year, Osborne was held to just 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting. The No. 4 Foxes flustered the No. 1 Panthers with their suffocating man-to-man defense, built a steady lead, then sealed the game away with their deliberate offense.
Silverton (23-5) will play No. 3 Wilsonville in the championship game Saturday night, while Redmond (21-6) will play No. 2 Churchill for third place on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
"They knew a lot of our offense, so they could predict where we were gonna go," Osborne said of Silverton. "They're a good defensive team. But we'll be ready for tomorrow. We'll be motivated."
Evan Otten led the Panthers with 13 points and a whopping 20 rebounds. Yoshi Saito added 10 points and Nathan Wachs had seven assists.
Neil Efimov led Silverton with 20 points and four steals, and Austin Ratliff added 12 points.
The Foxes held the lead for most of the first half, but the Panthers made a run late in the second quarter. A layup by Saito cut the Silverton lead to 22-21, and Redmond trailed 24-21 at halftime.
But the Foxes opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run to take a commanding 31-21 lead. Redmond cut the lead to 36-31 on two free throws by Osborne with 6:37 left in the game, but that's as close as the Panthers would get.
"Their defense is solid," Redmond coach Reagan Gilbertson said. "We haven't played a team like that all year, that's for sure."
Gilbertson said Silverton's Jordan McCarty did a good job defensively in stopping Osborne.
"Garrett's a heckuva player and No. 10 (McCarty) is a really good defensive player, really physical," Gilbertson said. "He wouldn't let Garrett penetrate, which is really one of his strengths. That frustrated our whole team a little bit."
Gilbertson said the team knew it had to handle Silverton's defensive pressure, but that it is hard to replicate in practice.
"We knew what we were going to get, but they're just really good defensively," Gilbertson said.
Gilbertson praised the play of the 6-foot-8-inch Otten, who was 5-of-9 shooting from the field and had three blocks on defense.
"He's had a lot of growth from the start of the season until now," Gilbertson said. "He stepped up today."
Otten said it was really challenging for Redmond to get into its offense.
"They did a good job of making it difficult for us," Otten said. "Once we did get into our offense, we kind of started to click."
Otten said the Panthers still have a lot to play for in Saturday's third-place game against Churchill, which fell to Wilsonville 58-41 on Friday.
"We have a rare opportunity to end our season on a win, even it it's not for first place," Otten said. "It's not over yet. We'll be ready."
