In a way, Chuck Jones was going through a midlife crisis when he was teaching and coaching high school football in Portland in his mid-30s.
He decided to play one final arena football season, making it 10 seasons of professional football.
“I wanted to prove to myself that I could actually do it,” said Jones, now 38. “Football takes its toll when you are this age, but I prepared for it.”
He knew he was going to be the “old dude” when he signed on with the Oregon High Desert Storm as an offensive lineman last January. But the goal was not to look like the “old dude” when training camp opened up for the inaugural season in Central Oregon.
So he started with quick jogs on the treadmill. Then he started doing the same workouts as the players at Portland's Jefferson High, where he is an assistant coach. By the time training camp opened for the High Desert Storm, he said he did not look as though he was a decade older than most players on the roster.
“I showed up in shape when a lot of other guys didn’t,” Jones said.
Jones — a Compton, California, native — played at the University of Kansas before finishing his college career at Portland State University and has lived in Portland the past 15 years. He played professionally in Washington for the Kent Predators, the Everett Hawks, the Tri-Cities Fever, and the Spokane Shock before inquiring about playing in Central Oregon.
When Jones called Storm coach Keith Brown to ask about playing, it was a pretty easy choice to bring the veteran onto the squad. Plus, it is never a bad thing to have a 6-foot-4-inch, 330-pounder playing in the trenches.
“He is just a leader,” Brown said. “He said, ‘I want to do one more year, I’m in shape, ready to go.’ He just brings it. He is a strong, big man. He intimidates guys on the other team. They are scared as hell going against him.”
He is intimidating to opponents, but to those on the Storm, Jones is viewed as the big brother who keeps the team in line and focused on the goal at hand, which for Jones playing in his final year, is winning a championship.
So when teammates begin to stray from that goal, Jones is the one to reel them back in.
“We all need to get checked once in a while,” said Storm quarterback Jorge Reyna. “Him being authentic and making sure we as a team are going in the right direction is one of our biggest assets.”
So far, so good for Jones and the High Desert Storm. Entering their final week of the season, they sit atop the American West Football Conference standings at 6-3.
They went undefeated at Redmond's First Interstate Bank Center and have positioned themselves to host a playoff game and potentially the AWFC championship game. The Storm's final regular season game is this Friday night at the Yakima Canines.
While the snaps wind down for Jones, he is still trying to check one more box off his career checklist — winning a championship.
Once could say he crossed off that box in his first professional season playing with the Spokane Shock, but he did not suit up for that game. Winning one with the High Desert Storm would be his “first legit championship," he said.
“This is it for me. I don’t have anything coming after this,” Jones said. “We have to dial in, nothing else matters. … The win is what matters."
