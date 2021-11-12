Portland Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen, center, watches warmups with general manager Neil Olshey, left, and president Chris McGowan, right, before the team's game against the Denver Nuggets in Portland in 2019. On Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, McGowan stepped down.
The Portland Trail Blazers announced today that Chris McGowan has stepped down as president and CEO after nine seasons with the franchise and has been replaced by Dewayne Hankins as the organization’s president of business operations.
Hankins had been the team’s chief commercial officer and executive vice president.
McGowan told The Oregonian’s John Canzano that he officially resigned on Nov. 1 and that his contract was up. McGowan plans to pursue other opportunities.
“It’s been 10 years,” McGowan said. “I felt like this was the time for me to make a change.”
Hankins has been instrumental in the Blazers’ success with ticket sales and landing corporate sponsorships, according to the team’s press release. He helped land the team’s corporate sponsorship deal with StormX, a cryptocurrency company whose logo patch is on the team’s jersey. Hankins also played a role in negotiating the franchise’s new television deal with Root Sports, which began this season.
Before joining the Blazers organization, Hankins worked for Anschutz Entertainment Group. Hankins oversaw digital media for AEG’s sports properties including the LA Kings of the NHL and the LA Galaxy of the MLS.
“Since joining the Trail Blazers in 2013, Dewayne has been crucial to our success and growth,” said Jody Allen, Blazers’ chair, in a prepared statement. “Now in his ninth season with us, we’re thrilled to have him lead the organization.”
The announcement regarding McGowan comes a week after news broke that the franchise is investigating Neil Olshey, president of basketball operations, for workplace misconduct. That investigation is ongoing.
— The Oregonian
