REDMOND — With a hole needing to be filled at the quarterback position heading into the final stages of the regular season, bringing on Jorge Reyna was a no-brainer for High Desert Storm coach Keith Evans.
It only took a quick look at the former Fresno State quarterback who tossed 15 touchdowns his senior and played against top college competition — a rare combo for a quarterback at this level, the veteran arena football coach said — to bring in on to the team.
“All you had to do was look at the film, you see him getting busy against USC just two falls ago,” said Evans. “He is the best quarterback I have had in here.”
The Downey, California, native started all 12 games in 2019 for Fresno State, where he was named a team captain and was voted the team’s Offensive Team MVP in his lone year as the team’s starting quarterback.
With aspirations of getting drafted into the NFL following his Bulldog career, those plans were put on pause when COVID-19 canceled his pro-day, where he could showcase his skill in front of professional scouts. He did not get drafted and did not receive an NFL training camp invite.
Since then, he has been training and waiting for an opportunity to play and get some professional tape to continue playing football.
“I had another indoor opportunity, I just wanted to keep on training waiting for another opportunity,” said Reyna. “Something about this just felt right, so I was like ‘alright let’s do it.’”
“It is a great group of guys, I’m so glad to be out here,” he continued. “It’s fun, it’s helped me bring back the love of football.”
And it did not take long for the impact to be felt inside First Interstate Bank Center.
In his first game playing for the Storm last Saturday, Reyna stepped in — unbeknownst to him — against one of the league’s top teams in the Tri-Cities Rush, who had previously beaten the Storm 44-41, and guided the team to a much needed victory.
After a couple of shaky offensive series to start the game, Reyna settled into playing on an indoor field more than half the size of the typical 100-yard field.
“I was like ‘what the heck is going on?’” said Reyna on the difference of the arena game . “But after that it was a smooth adjustment.”
Reyna arrives in Central Oregon just as the Storm are on the final stretch of the season with five games remaining.
“We got a little momentum going, we are trying to continue to improve,” said Evans. “Our goal is to run the table these next five games, host the championship here. We are capable of that, we just need to do it.”
The Storm find themselves in a good position to make the playoffs. In the American West Football Conference, the top three seeds make the playoffs. The Storm currently one game back in the standings and well within striking distance of finishing the regular season atop the standings.
The top seed automatically qualifies for the championship game, while the second and third place teams compete for the second spot in the title game. With three of the five games at home and a more favorable schedule, there is optimism for a strong finish to the regular season.
“We are where we want to be,” said Evans. “We control our own destiny, three of the games are at home, we just need to win these next two road games and we will be where we want to be and that is hosting the championship trophy at our house.”
