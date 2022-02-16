Culver wrestling coach JD Alley had a couple of numbers on his mind after assembling the 14 brackets for the upcoming Class 2A/1A Special District 4 wrestling tournament set for Saturday at Adrian High School.
The first number is 12 — the number of Bulldog wrestlers that have top-three seeds (six No. 1 seeds, five No. 2s and one No. 3). The top two placers in each weight class automatically qualify for the state meet and the third-place finisher has a chance at an at-large bid.
“If we can live up to our seeds, that is the number to shoot for,” said Alley of the number 12. “Ten, we didn’t wrestle good. Fourteen, then we wrestled pretty good.”
The second number is 21. Culver is aiming for its 21st consecutive district title, which would give the Bulldogs a chance to win a state trophy (awarded to the top four teams) for the for the 22nd year in a row. Thirteen of those have been first-place trophies.
Culver — which will host the Class 2A/1A state meet on Feb. 26 — is yet again in good position to add more hardware to its trophy case. In the final 2A/1A OSAA coaches poll, the Bulldogs received all but one of the first-place votes.
But even Alley knows not to look too far ahead this time of year.
“There are no do-overs from here on out. Our league is dog-gone tough,” Alley said. “All it takes is an injury here or there and you are a whole different team. That is why we wrestle.”
Everything is on the line in the final week of the high school wrestling season.
With Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters and Madras having already completed their district meets and qualifying for state last weekend, the rest of the Central Oregon grapplers will try to bring home district titles and qualify for state meets happening around Oregon next weekend.
Mountain View, Bend High, Summit and Caldera will compete in the Mountain Valley Conference championships at West Salem High on Friday and Saturday, and the Cougars will certainly be in the hunt for a team title.
La Pine will travel to the Oregon-Idaho border at Nyssa High School to compete in the 3A Special District 1 championships, which feature two of the state’s top teams in La Pine and Burns.
Much like cross-country, swimming, and track and field, wins in wrestling tournaments or matches from earlier in the season mean close to nothing, as the only way to qualify for state is through districts.
“It is a new season,” said La Pine wrestling coach Aaron Flack. “There is no state week unless we qualify. It is all about competing and getting as many as we can to qualify for state.”
La Pine finds itself in the top spot of the 3A coaches poll, and for good reason. The Hawks won all 18 of their dual meets this season. And the two-time state champions won the Oregon Classic in Redmond for the first time in program history.
But the eye is still on the prize: winning a third 3A state championship, this time at home, as La Pine is set to host the 3A state meet on Feb. 26.
"The feeling with the team is let's cap it off,” Flack said. “It is not going to be satisfying if we don't come home with a state championship. Even with everything we did this season, it would feel like we would have come up short.”
Unlike previous years when the state tournament was held at Portland's Memorial Coliseum, this year the state meets will be held at different high schools around the state — mostly in Central Oregon.
Culver will host the girls state tournament on Feb. 24, then the 2A/1A state tournament on Feb. 26. Also on Feb. 26, Ridgeview will host the 5A state tournament, La Pine will host the 3A state tournament and Cascade will host the 4A state tournament. Sandy High will host the 6A state tournament Feb. 26-27.
