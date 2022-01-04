stock volleyball

CO officials seek commissioner

The Central Oregon Volleyball Officials are looking for a new commissioner to help run the organization, according to a news release.

The commissioner acts as a liaison between the schools and officials, gathering the schedules, inputting them and assigning officials to all the Central Oregon high school volleyball matches.

The Central Oregon Volleyball Officials commissioner is a three-year position. Those interested in the position can email the Central Oregon Volleyball Officials president, Margaret Bates, at mksb1987@gmail.com, before Jan. 15.

