HIGH SCHOOL ALPINE SKIING
Local teams fare well at state meet
Central Oregon teams performed well at the 2021 Oregon high school alpine state championships, staged at Mt. Hood Skibowl on Thursday and Friday.
The Central Oregon Storm (made up of Summit skiers) finished second in the combined team standings (boys and girls) and Sisters finished sixth. The Bachelor Tree Rats (made up Mountain View skiers) finished seventh. Central Catholic of Portland finished atop the combined team standings.
In the girls combined teams standings (slalom and giant slalom), the Central Oregon Storm claimed second, finishing just 1.83 seconds behind winner Oregon Episcopal School (OES). The Bachelor Tree Rats finished sixth and Sisters was 11th.
In the boys combined team competition, won by Central Catholic, the Central Oregon Storm finished fourth and Sisters took fifth. The Bachelor Tree Rats were 11th.
The Central Oregon Storm girls team won the giant slalom, finishing with a combined time of 4:20.44. Nicole Fournier of the Storm finished second in 1:24.26 and her teammate Zoe Doden was fifth (1:25.63).
Annie Hendrickson of OES won the girls individual combined competition in 2:35.10. Fournier finished fifth (2:43.68) and Morgan Berg was 10th (2:48.49) for the Bachelor Tree Rats.
Parker Andersen of Riverdale won the boys individual combined in 2:31.98. Bela Chladek of Sisters finished fourth (2:39.42) and Harrison Schock of the Central Oregon Storm was 17th (2:47.78).
Competing without a team, Aidan Donohue of Bend High finished third in the boys giant slalom (1:20.29).
More information and results are available at www.ski3rivers.org.
—Bulletin staff report
